Commentary

Frightening Things Are Happening To Our Children

January Littlejohn, a “Do No Harm” Parent Advocate, has been busy educating parents, lawmakers, and school officials on the dangers of gender ideology. January and I recently connected and while there may still be scary Halloween decorations in neighborhoods today, nothing is as frightening as what’s happening to erode parental rights in states and schools across the nation.

Here are a few of the insidious “tricks”:

Children are being socially transitioned at schools without parental consent. These minors are able to change their name, given use of the opposite sex’s facilities, and given the choice of which sex to room with on overnight field trips based purely on how they self-identify.

Children are able to get mental health counseling at school – or from third party practitioners-without parental knowledge. California became the latest state to enact such a bill.

In many states, parents are unable to opt out their children from explicit comprehensive sex education curricula that includes instruction on gender ideology and transgender identities.

Parents are being cut out of children’s online medical portals once the child turns 12 years old in some states. These policies require the child to grant access to their parents – in writing – by completing a proxy form.

Gavin Newsom recently signed a slate of bills targeting parental rights, with one bill training teachers to identify and target parents who do not agree with their child’s stated gender ideology and another that will require prospective foster parents to align their beliefs with transgender ideology.

This is truly frightening. If readers have seen additional examples of the erosion of parental rights please reply to: [email protected].

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb / Founder and Chairman, Do No Harm

FRED FIRST: The Onset of RINGXiety and Other Communication Hallucinations
Dominion’s Wind Towers Arrive Just Before Federal Approval Does

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

