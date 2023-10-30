generac-home-standby-generator-banners
VA Transportation Museum Hosts Event for Developmentally Challenged Adults / Children

The Transportation Museum's one-of-a-kind J611 Steam Locomotive.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. (VMT) has announced their “Fall Into Fun Carnival,” coming Saturday, November 11, at 5:30pm. The fun fall-themed event
specially designed for developmentally challenged individuals will feature a classic carnival
atmosphere and plenty of family-friendly fun games, treats, music and more.

A magic show by Nelson Oliver is sure to delight carnival fans of any age. There will be lots of fun and challenging games. A caricature artist will be on-hand for quirky portraits. And there will be opportunities for fun photos, a coloring station, chalk drawing in the railyard, and so much more.

Ken & Jayne’s food truck will serve up hot dogs and other tasty treats throughout the event, and The Shoobies will be bringing the tunes with a live performance. Music, dancing, games, food, it all adds up to a fun way to celebrate our fantastic fall season in Southwest Virginia!

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s official
transportation museum. It houses the largest collection of locomotives in the Mid-Atlantic region including the famed N&W Class J 611 and the N&W Class A 1218, rare automobiles and aviation exhibits.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

