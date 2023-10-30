Manipulative Political Stance Shows White-Boyd Cannot Be Trusted

No Car Tax, this is the campaign slogan of Trish White-Boyd, the Democratic nominee for District 4 Senate. White-Boyd is using a new strategy to influence people of the district. Understanding the elites mentality of Roanoke City Council members and Mayor Sherman Lee will help voters open up their eyes to see what is clearly political manipulation by White-Boyd.

As a member of the City Council, White-Boyd has never opposed a tax hike or presented a proposal to reduce a property tax for People of Roanoke. The Democrats in Roanoke City had no fear of losing elections in the past as they were in control of the Council surrounded by the majority of Democrat voters.

Accordingly, the vote on Roanoke City’s issues has been partisan by the Democrat Council members. Apparently, in a heavy Democrat City, Republicans were not able to gain votes to enter Roanoke City Council. Therefore, people’s concerns regarding tax hikes were ignored by City Council members with White-Boyd being a part of it.

Now, White-Boyd as a candidate VA Senate District 4, she is preaching a No Car Tax)? Seriously? This is obvious political propaganda. Her record from Roanoke City Council clearly speaks for itself, which absolutely should not allow her to stride further to Richmond. She has embraced the policy of high taxes and fees to pay for the government’s over-blown expenses and the waste of money that always becomes a burden for working people.

This is the same Trish White-Boyd who even pushed for a plastic bag tax in 2022! However, it is not a surprise to see White-Boyd’s campaign slogan as being completely opposite of her work record in Roanoke City. Her problem is that she is now facing the reality of District 4, and areas with a high number of Republican voters which can determine her fate in the election. But voters need to remember, she is part of the Roanoke City Democrat elite that cannot be trusted at all.

In 2022, the increase in the value of used vehicles in Roanoke City caused the increase of personal property taxes. Where was White-Boyd’s call for a no car tax at that time! Perhaps, White-Boyd thinks that people have forgotten about her record of raising property taxes for people.

Clearly, White-Boyd is attempting to take a short cut to Richmond by her deceptive messaging and slogans to attract unwary Republican and independent voters in the District. But a review of her record reveals that White-Boyd has never spoken of the possibility for “No Car Tax” in Roanoke.

If we can’t trust White-Boyd with people’s money in Roanoke, she should definitely not be trusted with it in Richmond.