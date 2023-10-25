VTC Medical Students Establish Principles That Will Guide Them Through Their Careers

The 51 first-year students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) declared their commitment to the medical practice of humanism and recited the Hippocratic Oath on Friday as they put on their white coats for the first time. At a ceremony in downtown Roanoke, family members cheered as their students walked across the stage to receive their new attire from faculty physician leaders.

“The symbolism of the white coat is significant in the medical profession. For more than 100 years, patients have trusted that physicians in their white coats will display the professionalism and humanism that is critical to compassionate health care,” said Lee Learman, dean of the school. “Since they began their medical studies here in July, these first-year students have learned about the responsibilities that come with wearing the white coat. We are proud to see them take this next step in their careers.”