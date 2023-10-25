Gov. Youngkin Bus Tour To Visit Christiansburg, Lynchburg

As voting across the Old Dominion enters its final stretch, Gov. Youngkin is making a last-minute push with bus stops at key locations.

In an email to supporters, he urged, “We need you off the sidelines and in the game, participating and showing your support for our great candidates who are going to help us HOLD THE HOUSE and FLIP THE SENATE!”

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Gov. Youngkin said, “Our elections are on a knife’s edge. We can hold our House and flip our Senate, but every one of our key races is tight. We are doing everything we can down the stretch to get the vote out. The winner of elections is the one who gets the most votes – it’s the people that show up.”

Around our area, the Governor will be making three visits:

Christiansburg, Thursday, Oct. 26, 12:30, at Shelor Motor Mile, 200 Motor Lane. Special Guests: Senator Dave Suetterlein, candidate for senate district 4; Chris Obenshain, candidate for house district 41

Lynchburg , Thursday, Oct. 26, 5:30, at Three Roads Brewing – BURG

1300 Court Street. Special Guests: Delegate Wendell Walker, Candidate for House District 52; Senator Mark Peake, Candidate for Senate District 8

Christiansburg, Friday, Nov. 3, 3:30 at Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Road

Find the full schedule for the bus tour and RSVP at:

https:// secureyourvotevirginia.com/ bus-tour/

Here are important election-related dates to keep in mind:

Friday, October 27, 2023: Deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you. Your request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, 2023: Voter registration offices open for early voting.

Saturday, November 4, 2023: LAST DAY of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office.

-Scott Dreyer