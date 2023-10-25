FRED FIRST: Leafing The World Behind

I mentioned recently that I am using a camera app on my iPhone called NightCap Camera. I made the claim that I intended to lie on my back with that lens focused on the tree, with the hope of catching the light-trail of falling leaves.

Only in the top image below did I succeed with that bit of Leafery Glamour Shots. I tossed in a couple of others in a growing gallery of good-byes to what leaves still hang onto the maples at the edge of the yard.

My only flat-of-my-back shot that worked. Otherwise, the stiff winds blew leaves that quickly exited the scene, stage left.

So when the leaves are gone, what kinds of motion can become an image using this camera app?

I could have set up the tripod and used the “meteor mode” to see if I could have grabbed some Orionid meteor light trails this past weekend. I didn’t.

But there will be snows of all varieties that will leave interesting traces of movement recorded in light; and liquid or frozen raindrops on bare branches moving in the cold winds; and the stark silhouettes of tree branches thrashing in a gale.

If you live in Southwest Virginia or thereabouts, you will hopefully make every opportunity to enjoy this bonus-week of copesetic temps. Very soon, the bare trees will whip the sky to shreds, and I will watch from behind glass.