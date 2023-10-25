Doc Watson Tribute Concert to Be Held November 1st

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History and Virginia Tech’s Appalachian Studies program of the Department of Religion and Culture are partnering to present the “DOC AT 100” concert program at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg.

“DOC AT 100” is a traveling concert program that celebrates the life and legacy of Doc Watson by artists who performed with Doc, were profoundly influenced by his music, and called him a friend. This includes T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence, who performed, recorded, and toured with Doc longer than any other musicians he worked with.

Joining T. Michael and Jack are fellow guitarists Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinshelwood, who were both heavily impacted by Doc’s music through his many recordings and performances. Wayne counted Doc as a close friend, especially in Doc’s later years when he enjoyed visiting Wayne in his guitar-making shop in Rugby, Virginia.

Ted Olson, professor of Appalachian studies at East Tennessee State University, is the author of “Doc’s World: Traditional Plus,” the book that accompanies the four CD compilation of recordings from Doc’s career released in 2022 by Craft Records called “Doc Watson, Life’s Work: A Retrospective.”

“DOC AT 100” begins with a talk led by Olson, the concert host, on the legacy of Doc followed by stories shared by the artists who knew Doc as a friend and fellow performer. Audience members will also be encouraged to share their stories of Doc and the impact he had on them.

Enjoy an evening of storytelling and traditional music under the lights to celebrate the legacy and life of Doc Watson. A humanities talk will take place on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Cube in the Moss Arts and will be hosted by Olson, Jack Hinshelwood, T. Michael Coleman, and Patrick Salmons, adjunct professor at Virginia Tech. Any interested Virginia Tech students, staff, and faculty are invited to participate in the discussion about Doc Watson and his cultural influence on Appalachia. Space is limited, so please register.

Concert tickets may be purchased online at the Montgomery Museum of Art & History’s website, or by calling the Moss Art Center Box Office at 540-231-5300. The General Admission cost will be $25, and $30 at the door, $15 for Virginia Tech or Radford University students with valid student ID, and $10 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the Montgomery Museum of Art & History.