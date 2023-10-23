CIAA, ODAC and Big South Cross Country Championships to Be Held at Green Hill Park

Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park will host NCAA Division I, II and III Cross Country Championships over span of 4 days from October 26 to October 29, 2023. Student-athletes from 36 NCAA member institutions will compete at Green Hill Park for their respective

conference championships on the following dates:

Thursday, October 26 – Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Cross

County Championships

Men’s 8-K Championship Race – 12:00 PM Start Time

Women’s 5-K Championship Race – 1:30 PM Start Time

Visit www.theciaa.com for the full schedule of events.

Saturday, October 28 – Old Dominion Athletic Conference Cross Country

Championships

Men’s 8-K Championship Race – 11:00 AM Start Time

Women’s 6-K Championship Race – 12:00 PM Start Time

Visit www.odaconline.com for the full schedule of events.

Sunday, October 29 – Big South Conference Cross County Championships

Men’s 8-K Championship Race – 10:30 AM Start Time

Women’s 5-K Championship Race – 11:30 AM Start Time

Visit www.bigsouthsports.com for the full schedule of events.