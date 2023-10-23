generac-home-standby-generator-banners
CIAA, ODAC and Big South Cross Country Championships to Be Held at Green Hill Park

0

Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park will host NCAA Division I, II and III Cross Country Championships over span of 4 days from October 26 to October 29, 2023. Student-athletes from 36 NCAA member institutions will compete at Green Hill Park for their respective
conference championships on the following dates:

Thursday, October 26 – Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Cross
County Championships
Men’s 8-K Championship Race – 12:00 PM Start Time
Women’s 5-K Championship Race – 1:30 PM Start Time
Visit www.theciaa.com for the full schedule of events.

Saturday, October 28 – Old Dominion Athletic Conference Cross Country
Championships
Men’s 8-K Championship Race – 11:00 AM Start Time
Women’s 6-K Championship Race – 12:00 PM Start Time
Visit www.odaconline.com for the full schedule of events.

Sunday, October 29 – Big South Conference Cross County Championships
Men’s 8-K Championship Race – 10:30 AM Start Time
Women’s 5-K Championship Race – 11:30 AM Start Time
Visit www.bigsouthsports.com for the full schedule of events.

