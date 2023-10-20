Blue Ridge PBS Presents Artistic Encounters – Meet The Artists

Blue Ridge PBS proudly announces a new addition to its ongoing arts series, Artistic Encounters – Meet the Artist. The series will continue highlighting artists but will add a new component where the community can meet the artist and see their work with an opportunity to acquire pieces during a reception and following exhibit held at Blue Ridge PBS. The art pieces will remain on display for three weeks.

French native, Pierrette Williams will be the first featured artist. Williams, a longtime resident of Roanoke, grew up in the south of France and many of her works capture its quintessential colors, subject matter, and general “joie de vivre”. Influenced by the works of Van Gogh, Gauguin, Matisse, Picasso, and Chagall, Williams pieces are very much an extension of her vibrant and engaging personality.

“With this new addition to Artistic Encounters, we are essentially taking the artist from behind the camera and welcoming them into our studio where they can meet our arts loving audience while introducing their works one on one. To have the ability to provide artists this broad reach in addition to an intimate reception brings this project full circle,” says William Anderson, President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS.

The reception and exhibit are completely free of charge. However, as a non-profit, donations are highly appreciated. Donation proceeds go to funding the local station operations and make it possible for Blue Ridge PBS to continue to provide the community with entertaining, educational, and inspirational content.

Blue Ridge PBS is located behind Virginia Western Community College at the end of McNeil Drive. The reception will take place Thursday, October 26 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and the pieces will remain on display weekdays, October 30 – November 17 from 1-4 pm with the exception of October 31.