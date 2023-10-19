VA Tech Mechanical Engineering Professor Creates ‘Wonder Material’ From Coal

Since its initial discovery in 2004 by two professors at the University of Manchester, graphene has made a big splash in the scientific community. Its discoverers won a Nobel Prize in 2010 for developing the idea — then the race was on to find ways to produce and apply it. Roop Mahajan, the Lewis A. Hester Professor in Mechanical Engineering at Virginia Tech with a joint appointment in Materials Science and Engineering, has contributed a significant step forward in that race.

Graphene, often hailed as the “wonder material,” boasts unparalleled attributes — it’s 200 times stronger than steel, yet lighter than paper, and exhibits unique mechanical properties. At the microscale, it takes the form of hexagon-shaped lattices of carbon with a thickness of just one atom.

Because of its unique blend of properties, graphene could show up in many different places:

It is strong enough to add damage resistance to the bodies of cars and planes.

Formulated as an ink, the electrically conducive material can be printed on paper or clothing, opening the door to wearable electronics.

Incorporated into batteries, it lowers charging time and increases power output.

Its antimicrobial properties have a promising future as an antimicrobial agent.

Made into a membrane, it could be used to filter water.

Mahajan’s team has been integrating graphene into existing materials and technologies to bolster their strength without adding a lot of extra mass, building a practical approach to leverage graphene’s unique properties. The effort has produced myriad innovative ways to incorporate graphene into everyday products, pressing the material to its full potential.

Getting greener and more cost-effective

Because graphene primarily consists of carbon, researchers must start with a material naturally high in carbon. Graphite, the primary component of pencil lead, is the usual choice because its composition is almost pure carbon.

Because graphene is a one-atom-thick sheet of material, producing it requires a significant amount of processing. The most popular technique is a modified version of an approach known as Hummer’s Method and uses sulfuric acid, potassium permanganate, sodium nitrate, and hydrogen peroxide at various stages. Three of those four chemicals are considered hazardous.

But Mahajan’s group has re-imagined a more sustainable method to source graphene not from graphite but from coal, dramatically cutting the number of harsh chemicals to only one: nitric acid. With fewer hazardous chemicals and less disposal to manage, this approach reduces the environmental impact as well as the risk to researchers.

Replacing graphite as the primary source for the material of the future comes with benefits. Most graphite is sourced from China, making its supply chain somewhat uncertain. Additionally, graphite is a critical ingredient in batteries, and the sharp increase in global demand for batteries has taken a significant bite out of that supply.

Although coal contains a lower percentage of carbon — 60 to 80 percent vs. a near-100 percent composition in graphite — the team’s less hazardous production method promises a better future for the environment. This shift could also open doors for a coal economy rapidly diminished across the globe, due in large part to its contribution to global warming when coal is burned.

In addition to the environmental benefits, there are economic bonuses. Mahajan’s method is less expensive than previous methods, creating a lower-cost supply that could spur new innovations in the market and help commercialization.

“Lowering the production cost of graphene is crucial to fully harness its exceptional properties and accelerate its broad adoption across diverse applications, potentially catalyzing the development of new markets and industries,” Mahajan said.