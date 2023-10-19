Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit Slated To Take Place In Blowing Rock

Event to focus on regional action plan for communities surrounding Blue Ridge Parkway

Community members from the Blue Ridge Parkway region are invited to attend the Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit on Dec. 5 and 6 at Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock, N.C. The event is an opportunity to help shape a strategic action plan for the 29 counties that border the country’s most visited national park.

Hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the summit is the culmination of a nearly year-long planning effort designed to engage and unite Parkway-adjacent counties in North Carolina and Virginia to determine strategies that will benefit the entire region, with an emphasis on travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation.

“Blue Ridge Rising is a remarkable initiative that embodies the collective spirit and vision of our partners along the Parkway. It is an honor to be involved in this endeavor, as we work together to shape a brighter future for the Blue Ridge Parkway and all of its neighboring communities,” said Corrina Ruffieux, Executive Director of Haywood County Tourism Development Authority.

Attendees will hear highlights and examples from the emerging Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan and connect with people from all across the Blue Ridge Rising corridor to foster regional unity and growth.

Summit highlights include:

An opening dinner and keynote address by Dan Chapman, author of A Road Running Southward, Following John Muir’s Journey through an Endangered Land. Chapman will highlight the challenges and possible solutions to protecting the region’s natural bounty.

A morning keynote by Eric Eikenberg, CEO, The Everglades Foundation, who will share highlights and lessons learned from taking a regional approach to saving Florida’s Everglades.

The Blue Ridge Sampler & Social, a celebratory evening to enjoy regional fare and engage in conversations about the future of the region.

Early bird registration (before Nov. 1) is $135. Registration between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 is $150. To learn more and sign up, visit BlueRidgeRising.com.

Blue Ridge Rising is organized by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, with primary funding provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment. Since 1997, the organization has provided more than $22 million in support for the national park. To learn more, visit BRP Foundation.org.