Attorney General Miyares Leads Multistate Coalition Supporting Parents’ Rights

Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading a coalition of 23 attorneys general standing up for parents’ rights and filed an amicus brief in the case of Mahmoud v. McKnight.

In Maryland, the Montgomery County School Board is defying both the Constitution and state law by removing parental opt-outs for sex education. Maryland, like Virginia and the 22 other states on this brief, have laws requiring school systems to allow opt-outs for classes on sensitive material, like family life and sexual education.

These laws have been around for decades, as parents have a “fundamental right to raise and educate their children as they see fit.”

“Parents everywhere have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. A School Board cannot unilaterally decide to ignore both federal and state law, replacing parents as the decision maker in their children’s lives. No parent wakes up wanting to co-parent with the government,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Read the brief HERE.