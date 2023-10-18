Candidate Q&A: Jason Peters For Roanoke Co. Commissioner Of Revenue

This Q&A is part of a series interviewing candidates for various political offices around the Roanoke Valley. In order to help personalize the process, the questions begin with some background information and then move to issue-related questions. Today’s Q&A is with Jason Peters (R), running to serve as Roanoke County’s Commissioner of the Revenue.
The Roanoke Star: Tell us about your family – are you married? Number of children or grandchildren?
Mr. Peters: I am married to my wife Candye. We have 8 children (7 living). Currently, 8 grandchildren, and 1 on the way at any time.
The Roanoke Star: Who is your current employer and what is your current title/position there?
Mr. Peters: I am employed with First Citizens Bank, serving the bank as a vice president.
The Roanoke Star: What special abilities or background do you think would make you the best person for this job going forward?
Mr. Peters: My background in finance will be a great asset in the Commissioner’s office. I have a history of providing efficient customer service. I am also going into this position knowing how Roanoke County operates due to my 10 years on the Board of Supervisors.
The Roanoke Star: What is your favorite book?
Mr. Peters: The Bible is my go-to; besides that, my favorite book is EMT: Beyond the Lights and Sirens. That was a book given to me by my stepfather when I first started serving in the Vinton First Aid Crew.
The Roanoke Star: What do you think are the 3 biggest crises/challenges facing Roanoke County today, and are there any specific steps as Commissioner of the Revenue you will take to solve them?
Mr. Peters: 1. Economic Development – The Commissioner must work closely with the economic development department and Board of Supervisors to evaluate incentives that can be offered to businesses in Roanoke County.
- Tax Relief for our citizens – The Commissioner needs to have a close relationship with the Board of Supervisors, so the Supervisors have the best information as they evaluate how to extend relief to our citizens.
- Maintaining a strong public safety system–The Commissioner needs to maintain proper assessments so the money will be there to provide this service.
The Roanoke Star: What are some changes you propose making to the Commissioner of the Revenue office that you believe will improve customer satisfaction and ease of use?
Mr. Peters: Streamlining services, creating a better relationship with the Treasurer’s office, and having regular meetings with business owners to see how we can improve services.
The Roanoke Star: Why do you think County voters should vote for a change in the Commissioner of Revenue’s office?
Mr. Peters: I will bring a business-friendly environment to the Commissioner’s office. I will work closely with the Treasurer and our Information Technology (IT) department to streamline processes. In my banking career, I hear about the deficiencies and I want to work directly with the citizens and business owners to improve our services.
The Roanoke Star: Please write one positive comment about your opponent in this race that you appreciate and respect.
Mr. Peters: I have considered Nancy [Horn] a friend for years. We have supported many of the same events here in Vinton and in fact she has been to our home for a Christmas party. This campaign for me is nothing personal.
–Scott Dreyer