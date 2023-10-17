Youngkin Announces $1.3 Million to Protect Historic Battlefield Lands

Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund grants will help protect over 211 acres of battlefield lands across Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that more than $1.3 million in grant funds will be allocated to protect approximately 211 acres of battlefield land throughout the Commonwealth. The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will administer the grants awarded through the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) program.

This year, a total of eight projects will receive funding through the VBPF to acquire land for the purposes of permanent preservation and battlefield interpretation. Grant recipients also intend to install signs and develop tours and pedestrian trails to make the properties accessible to the public. Several projects in this year’s grant round protect acreage associated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) during the Civil War.

“My administration is committed to preserving our history to allow future generations to learn from it – the bad and the good,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These commitments will continue the preservation and accessibility to these important resources. These battlefields, that we were at risk of losing forever, serve as a reminder of our journey as a nation.”

The General Assembly established the VBPF in 2010 under Virginia Code §10.1-2202.4, which, in part, authorizes the Department of Historic Resources to administer the award grants to private nonprofit organizations for the perpetual protection of Virginia battlefield lands associated with the Revolutionary War (1775- 1783), the War of 1812, and the Civil War (1861-1865).

Two nonprofit organizations will be awarded VBPF grants this year, the American Battlefield Trust and the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust. The two organizations will use the VBPF grants to leverage matching donations and conserve land associated with multiple battlefields of the Civil War: Chancellorsville (1863) in Spotsylvania County, Cumberland Church (1865) in Cumberland County, Glendale (1862) in Henrico County, Trevilian Station (1864) in Louisa County, and the battles of Ream’s Station (1864) and Dinwiddie Courthouse (1865) in Dinwiddie County.

“The awarding of these funds demonstrates Virginia’s sustained commitment to the preservation of significant historic battlefield properties,” Department of Historic Resources Director Julie V. Langan said. “I am excited to see the variety of projects that will be made possible through this round of grants as the Commonwealth continues its investment in preserving and stewarding these important historic places for future generations.”