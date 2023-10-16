New Survey Shows Virginians Strongly Support School Choice

The Yorktown Foundation for Public Policy (YFPP), a Virginia-based think tank in the state of Virginia, has released a brand-new, statewide survey on school choice. YFPP hired Founders Insight, a public policy research group, to conduct this school choice survey using a multimodal polling approach.

Key takeaways:

School Choice : 60% support, 29% oppose, 11% unsure

: 60% support, 29% oppose, 11% unsure Parents Influence : 62% support heavy influence, 29% approve to defer to schools, 7% unsure

: 62% support heavy influence, 29% approve to defer to schools, 7% unsure Vote for Lawmakers Supporting School Choice: 46% more likely to, 26% less likely to, 23% indifferent

46% more likely to, 26% less likely to, 23% indifferent Home Values Rise with School Choice : 42% more likely to support, 14% less likely to support, 44% makes no difference

: 42% more likely to support, 14% less likely to support, 44% makes no difference School Voucher Programs: 54% yes, 27% no, 18% not sure

“Virginians across the state have voiced their strong support for school choice, the freedom to choose what is best for their child” said C. Todd Hester, President and Founder of Yorktown Foundation. “For years, a cookie-cutter educational approach has failed students, and we must empower Virginia parents to choose the schooling method best suited for their children and their unique needs and learning styles. This survey solidifies that Virginians are more likely to support legislators who support school choice options.”

Topline Survey Information:

