New Survey Shows Virginians Strongly Support School Choice

The Yorktown Foundation for Public Policy (YFPP), a Virginia-based think tank in the state of Virginia, has released a brand-new, statewide survey on school choice. YFPP hired Founders Insight, a public policy research group, to conduct this school choice survey using a multimodal polling approach.

Key takeaways:

  • School Choice: 60% support, 29% oppose, 11% unsure
  • Parents Influence: 62% support heavy influence, 29% approve to defer to schools, 7% unsure
  • Vote for Lawmakers Supporting School Choice: 46% more likely to, 26% less likely to, 23% indifferent
  • Home Values Rise with School Choice: 42% more likely to support, 14% less likely to support, 44% makes no difference
  • School Voucher Programs: 54% yes, 27% no, 18% not sure

“Virginians across the state have voiced their strong support for school choice, the freedom to choose what is best for their child” said C. Todd Hester, President and Founder of Yorktown Foundation. “For years, a cookie-cutter educational approach has failed students, and we must empower Virginia parents to choose the schooling method best suited for their children and their unique needs and learning styles. This survey solidifies that Virginians are more likely to support legislators who support school choice options.”

Topline Survey Information:

To schedule an interview with Yorktown Foundation for Public Policy, please contact Caroline

Mill Mountain Zoo Celebrates Alma the Tegu and Remodeled Reptile / Python Houses
Top 5 Safety Tips for Teen Drivers  

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

