The Jack Tale Players to Host Reunion at 50th Folklife Festival

Jack Tale Players at Ferrum College will host a reunion for Jack Tale Alumni as part of the 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival. All past players are invited to perform.

On Friday, October 27, alumni will be able to see the theatre archive and will also meet for a music rehearsal. On Saturday, October 28, the cast will rehearse the Jack Tales they intend to perform. They will perform twice at the festival; 11:00-11:30 AM and 1:30-2:00 PM.

The Jack Tale Players are a collaboration between the Ferrum College theatre department and Professor Emeritus Rex Stephenson. He founded the Jack Tale Players in 1975 to highlight traditional music and stories of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“We look forward to welcoming past Jack Tale players home for this milestone performance,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College. “The Players are one example of what makes Ferrum unique; they not only are helping preserve regional culture, they are providing students an extraordinary opportunity to be part of a one-of-a-kind performing troupe. This alumni performance will be one among many special aspects of the 50th Folklife Festival, so be sure to buy your tickets in advance.”