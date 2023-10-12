generac-home-standby-generator-banners
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeBusiness
Business

SML Regional Chamber Accepting Applications for 2024 Leadership Academy Class

0
Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Leadership Academy tour the Smith Mountain Lake Project during their April 6 session. Students learned details on the history of the project, which was created in the 1960s for the purpose of creating hydroelectricity for the region.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today it is accepting applications for its 2024 Leadership Academy, which will kick off in January. 

According to Executive Director Andy Bruns, the 12-month program aims to develop a diverse corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations in the future.

“A monthly schedule of sessions covers topics such as economic development, health and human services, government affairs, education, manufacturing, and recreation, tourism, and hospitality,” Bruns said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for emerging leaders to hone their skills and learn from established, knowledgeable professionals from diverse backgrounds.”

To apply, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy by the Nov. 13 deadline. The class is limited to SMLRCC members and their employees and is also limited in size, so Bruns suggested those interested apply soon. For those selected, the tuition will be $750, which includes orientation, classes, networking mixers and graduation.

For questions or additional information, contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].

Previous article
It Should Not Be Difficult to Condemn The Atrocity of Hamas Attacks on Israeli Civilians

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

It Should Not Be Difficult to Condemn The Atrocity of Hamas Attacks on Israeli Civilians

Columnists 0
It is easy to be biased and support one...

The Jack Tale Players to Host Reunion at 50th Folklife Festival

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Jack Tale Players at Ferrum College will host a...

Over 1.1 Million Virginians Face Student Loan Payments in October

Business 0
 Student loan payments resume with new providers, new plans Borrowers...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.