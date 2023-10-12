SML Regional Chamber Accepting Applications for 2024 Leadership Academy Class

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today it is accepting applications for its 2024 Leadership Academy, which will kick off in January.

According to Executive Director Andy Bruns, the 12-month program aims to develop a diverse corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations in the future.

“A monthly schedule of sessions covers topics such as economic development, health and human services, government affairs, education, manufacturing, and recreation, tourism, and hospitality,” Bruns said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for emerging leaders to hone their skills and learn from established, knowledgeable professionals from diverse backgrounds.”

To apply, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy by the Nov. 13 deadline. The class is limited to SMLRCC members and their employees and is also limited in size, so Bruns suggested those interested apply soon. For those selected, the tuition will be $750, which includes orientation, classes, networking mixers and graduation.

For questions or additional information, contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].