Youth Soccer Tournament Brings More Than $1M to Local Economy

The Virginia United Futbol Club may not reach the levels of Taylor Swift, but the youth soccer club definitely did its part to infuse money into our local economy.

Virginia United FC’s 2023 Fall Kickoff Classic on August 19-20 had quite an impact, according to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge data:

● $1,060,846.60 in direct business sales

● 694 direct jobs supported

● 3300 overnight attendees

“We are passionate about growing our young soccer players into leaders on and off the pitch, and knowing that our mission also elevates the community as a whole is important to us,” said Matt Barrette, President of Virginia United FC. “It’s all about building a strong sense of team and this is a perfect example of how we all win, when we work together.”

John Oney, the Director of Sports & Sales with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, adds, “This influx of athletes and their families provide instant revenue to many of our region’s restaurants, hotels, and attractions. It’s a wonderful opportunity for visitors to experience our region’s welcoming hospitality and the variety of metro mountain adventures Virginia’s Blue Ridge is known for.

We are thankful for the work Virginia United FC and our jurisdictional partners of Roanoke

County Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the City of Roanoke Parks & Recreation are doing to support these tournaments.”

110 teams from across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee took part in the Fall Classic in Roanoke. The club’s Virginia Spring Classic will take place March 2-3, 2024.