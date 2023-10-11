Veterinary Professor, Students Care for Exotic Animals at SeaQuest Lynchburg

Sloths, capybaras, otters, porcupines, stingrays, sharks, multiple varieties of reptiles and fish, and more — all part of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine professor’s rounds at SeaQuest Lynchburg, one of only eight such interactive aquariums and zoos SeaQuest operates nationally.

“He’s here monthly and I can call him at any point in time during the day if I have an issue with any animals,” said Alicia DeMay, who supervises the care of animals at SeaQuest. “He comes in and we go around, we talk about every single animal that’s here. We can go over issues, behavioral issues, medical issues, anything like that. It’s nice to have somebody that you can bounce things off of and have the right answer.”

Smith, professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Pathology at VA Tech’s veterinary college specializing in wildlife and exotic animal medicine, aquatic medicine, and fish health, has cultivated a relationship with SeaQuest as its principal veterinarian.

“This is the pinnacle of my career here at the college,” Smith said, “doing something like this with exotic animals and learning both from the staff here and also learning from the animals themselves.

“We are the only SeaQuest aquarium that has a veterinarian associated with a veterinary college,” he said.

That in turn has opened up opportunities for veterinary students from Virginia Tech to serve and learn at SeaQuest, located in Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall almost a two hours’ drive from the Blacksburg campus, either joining Smith in his monthly visits or as part of a three-week externship.

“It gives them a little bit of hands-on experience here,” said Smith. “But more importantly, it gives them experience on what it’s like to be involved with a zoo or an aquarium where you don’t actually have a client bringing an animal in, but you’re looking at the biosecurity, the nutrition, and the environment of the animal.”