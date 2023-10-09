Pickleball Serves Up New Opportunities in Virginia

Terms like volley llamas, flabjacks and dillballs sound like a bad joke, but are actually terms used in pickleball, a sport that’s a smash hit in Virginia.

In fact, there are three upcoming pickleball tournaments in October alone and new facilities opening.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport across the nation as of 2022, according to the national governing authority, USA Pickleball. The sport has taken hold in the South Atlantic region, which includes Virginia.

Virginia ranks No. 10 in the nation for pickleball courts, as determined by the Pickleheads website. The site reports 428 pickleball courts in Virginia. The website is a 101-level sport resource and a hub for finding players, courts and groups.

The sport is a hybrid of badminton, tennis and Ping-Pong that can be played on an indoor or outdoor court.

Bangers and Dinks recreational pickleball facility opened in Chesterfield County in July. Nicole Thompson and husband Jack are co-owners. The spot, named after two of the sport’s terms, is central Virginia’s first indoor pickleball facility, according to Nicole Thompson.

The facility offers floors with Pro-Cushion surfacing, specialized lighting, changing rooms and drink and snack options.

“I think pickleball is popular because it’s easy to learn but hard to master,” Thompson said.

Competitive camaraderie is a part of the game, according to Thompson. The pickleball culture encourages laughter and fun when playing.

Bangers and Dinks host college athletic teams, corporate team building events, holiday and birthday parties. There are single, dual and family memberships available, or drop-in play for a daily fee of $12.

Performance Pickleball RVA will open in Henrico County on Dec. 1. The facility plans to be the largest indoor pickleball space in the region, according to chief operating officer Jon Laaser. There are 18 total courts; 12 indoor courts and six outdoor courts.

Laaser wound up falling in love with pickleball, despite his initial indifference. He and his wife joined the Western Henrico Pickleball group shortly after. His background in tennis and Ping-Pong helped him learn the game quickly.

“I think there’s kind of a misconceptions because of the name, that it’s, you know, a goofy sport,” Laaser said.

Pickleball is a sport for all ages, cultures and backgrounds, Laaser said. The sport offers people the chance to connect with strangers.

“The game has really skewed younger, and the older players that loved it in the beginning are still playing, but you really see it run the gamut age wise,” Laaser said.

Laaser’s soon-to-open facility was inspired from feedback after he hosted a few pickleball tournaments with his wife. This year they hosted two pickleball tournaments; Ladybug Classic and Body Armor 804. Ladybug Classic had 300 participants and Body Armor 804 offered approximately $10,000 in prize money.

Performance Pickleball RVA will host a grand opening celebration, The Pickle Ball, on Dec. 20. Riley and Lindsey Newman, ranked No. 2 and No. 9 respectively in mixed doubles in the Professional Pickleball Association tour, will attend.

Jonathan Medina Alvarez, a Richmond-area pickleball player, will be the club’s resident professional, according to Laaser. Alvarez is the No. 3 ranked singles player in the Association of Pickleball Players. The association is officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball, which formed in 2005. Alvarez will lead instruction, clinics and crossfit training.

Other pickleball courts throughout Virginia, private and public, can be tracked on the pickleheads website.

It feels like pickleball just arrived, but this year marks the 58th anniversary of the sport, according to USA Pickleball. Three men created the game in 1965, on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. The oft-repeated origin story is that they wanted to play badminton but had to use Ping-Pong paddles instead.

The number of pickleball players increased 159% in the last three years, according to USA Pickleball. There are approximately 70,000 official members and an estimated 4.8 million players in the U.S. The largest total demographic for pickleball players is ages 18-34.

There are over 44,000 courts. The governing association estimated that 130 new locations open per month.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments in Virginia include the Legends Championships in Wintergreen on Oct. 6; Upshot Pickleballs’ Hustle and BUSTle Open in Fredericksburg on Oct. 13; and Pickleboo in Henrico County on Oct. 27.

Tournaments all over the world can be found on the Pickleball Brackets website.

PICKLEBALL 101 SIDEBAR:

Terms to know:

Fault: Any rules violation that stops play. If fault is a result of the receiving team, the serving team gets a point.

Line-call: When a ball in a play does not land in the required court space. The preferred word to indicate a line call is “out.”

Two-Bounce Rule: Each side must make one groundstroke after the serve, prior to volleying the ball.

Non-volley zone: The area within 7 feet on both sides of the net. No volleying or smashing in this zone. Commonly called “the kitchen.”

Volley: During a rally, a strike of the ball out of the air before the ball has bounced.

Overview of how to play doubles pickleball, per the official USA Pickleball Rulebook: