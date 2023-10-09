Nonprofit Begins Seventh Restoration Effort of Historic Home Located in Belmont

Restoration Housing will host a “Restoration Kick-Off” to celebrate the commencement of construction on their fourth project in the historic neighborhood of Belmont.

While the 1903 vernacular home was lovingly looked after by its previous owners, it was vacant for many years and needs a complete overhaul to restore and recreate historic details as well as incorporate modern interior systems and living amenities.

Restoration efforts will include repair of all historic material such as revealing the original wooden siding and exterior trim; reconstructing original porch details; and refinishing wooden flooring, interior trim, wooden doors, and original windows. All new plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems will also be installed in addition to custom cabinets, new appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and granite countertops.

As with all of Restoration Housing’s projects, the completed rehab will offer high-quality housing at affordable rental rates for a family with limited income. Restoration Housing keeps the rents affordable through grants and fundraising efforts that fully subsidize construction costs.

The organization received CDBG funds from the City of Roanoke, affordable housing funds from the Roanoke Valley Allegheny Regional Commission, and funding from Carter Bank and Trust, which account for a large portion of the grant funding. Other construction sources were obtained through local foundations as well as through use of Historic Tax Credits. This project will offer a single-family rental opportunity once complete in the Summer of 2024.

Acquired by Restoration Housing in late 2020, this project will be the seventh rehabilitation for the nonprofit organization, which began in 2014. Their first two projects located the West End are both used as affordable rental housing. The third project is the Villa Heights Recreation Center located in Northwest Roanoke and providing affordable rental space for nonprofit organizations seeking to expand services in low to moderate income neighborhoods. The fourth, fifth, and sixth projects are also located in Southeast Roanoke and provide high-quality affordable rental housing. Roanoke contractor Square One, Inc. will perform the renovation with Jeff Wood Designs providing schematic and construction drawings.

The Restoration Kick-Off at 930 Stewart Avenue also coincides with our 6th Annual Preserve Campaign – Preserving History, Serving Community presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. This fundraising event launched with a luncheon and animated short release on September 21 and runs through October 19. This year’s theme of #HousingForAll shares the belief that well-designed, mixed-density, housing thoughtfully integrated into a neighborhood can create inclusive communities with housing options for families of all shapes and sizes. To learn more visit www.restorationhousing.org/preserve.

The mission of Restoration Housing is to develop affordable rental properties for the benefit of under[1]resourced communities through the rehabilitation and stewardship of the historic, built environment. To find out more visit us at www.restorationhousing.org.