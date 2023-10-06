White-Boyd Changes Colors For Election – Suetterlein Is The Best Choice For District 4

Suddenly, Roanoke City Council member and the Democrat candidate for VA Senate District 4, Trish White-Boyd has begun supporting “ tough on crime legislation!”

Based on studies, candidates during election campaigns start supporting criminal justice reform and begin “cracking down” on violent crime. This is the strategy that White-Boyd has now chosen. Since violent crime is a main concern (Pew Research Center), the candidates will focus on such a concern to appeal to the voters to snatch their votes.

Roanoke City citizens are definitely familiar with White-Boyd and her inability to find a solution to reduce violent crime in the City. From being a vice mayor and then a member of the Roanoke City Council since 2021, White-Boyd was unable to change what is now an even more violent environment in the City. Indeed, the entire Roanoke City government has failed in running Roanoke City.

White-Boyd’s record – or rather lack thereof – in fighting violent crime should be a lesson to be remembered when Roanoke voters go to the polls. It is not a puzzle for the voters to realize that White-Boyd preaches what they want to hear.

Apparently, White-Boyd does not differ from the rest of the politicians of Roanoke City with promises and no fulfillment. As of the month of September, the homicides count was up to 23 (The Roanoke Times). It is noteworthy that in 2022 Roanoke had 17 homicides (WDBJ).

It is an almost everyday occurrence in Roanoke City that young people are being seriously injured or losing their lives and their families are suffering. The problem is beyond gun

violence and random shooting. Undoubtedly, there is a gang problem in Roanoke City.

White-Boyd in her online ad said,“…..Safer communities and fighting the opioid crisis by prosecuting traffickers.” Such an ad brings up some important questions: Is she opposing Biden and liberal policy of an open border that is the path for the traffickers? Or is her ad just a campaigning propaganda? Perhaps, she does not realize that there is a consequence of the U.S open borders, which is drug trafficking.

Moreover, White-Boyd is maneuvering around with messages hoping to appeal the conservative voters as they are a major part of the new VA Senate District 4 along with Roanoke City. For example, while Democrats are opposing parental rights in schools, White-Boyd is nevertheless sending out a different message, ”Parental rights, and a removal of politics from the classroom.” Obviously, this message is targeting conservatives for the purpose of votes only.

How can White-Boyd be trusted as she has not spoken in support of parental rights in schools in the past? Voters should clearly reject Trish White-Boyd and keep Sen. David Suetterlein who has demonstrated transparency and honesty while working in office.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.