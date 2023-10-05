Carilion to Host Ribbon Cutting of New Mental Health Facility 

Carilion Clinic will host a ribbon cutting for its new Carilion Mental Health facility located at Tanglewood next Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.

The facility will host a variety of outpatient mental health services, including:

Child and Adolescent Mental Health

Geriatric Mental Health

The Center for Healthy Aging

Women’s Mental Health

Clinical Research

Center for Grief and Healing

Adult Treatment Programs (mood disorders, anxiety, etc.)

Interventional Psychiatry

Staffed by 300 employees, including nearly 70 providers, the location will accommodate about 800 patients per week. The space occupies 37,000 square feet, spanning two floors–including group therapy rooms, support groups, clinician offices and telemedicine infrastructure.

“The goal of relocating is to fight stigma surrounding mental illness and reduce barriers to care,” said Dr. Robert Trestman, Ph.D., M.D., and Chair of Carilion Mental Health. “We are here in a shopping mall, in a healthy environment, making it easy for people to come seek treatment across the lifespan because we provide care for very young children all the way through the very elderly.”

The facility will officially open to patients later this month, becoming fully operational on Oct. 17. Hours will be Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public can learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 540-527-4900 or visiting CarilionClinic.org/mental-health.