Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Carilion to Host Ribbon Cutting of New Mental Health Facility 

0

Carilion Clinic will host a ribbon cutting for its new Carilion Mental Health facility located at Tanglewood next Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.

The facility will host a variety of outpatient mental health services, including:

  • Child and Adolescent Mental Health
  • Geriatric Mental Health
  • The Center for Healthy Aging
  • Women’s Mental Health
  • Clinical Research
  • Center for Grief and Healing
  • Adult Treatment Programs (mood disorders, anxiety, etc.)
  • Interventional Psychiatry

Staffed by 300 employees, including nearly 70 providers, the location will accommodate about 800 patients per week. The space occupies 37,000 square feet, spanning two floors–including group therapy rooms, support groups, clinician offices and telemedicine infrastructure.

“The goal of relocating is to fight stigma surrounding mental illness and reduce barriers to care,” said Dr. Robert Trestman, Ph.D., M.D., and Chair of Carilion Mental Health. “We are here in a shopping mall, in a healthy environment, making it easy for people to come seek treatment across the lifespan because we provide care for very young children all the way through the very elderly.”

The facility will officially open to patients later this month, becoming fully operational on Oct. 17. Hours will be Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public can learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 540-527-4900 or visiting CarilionClinic.org/mental-health.

Previous article
 Oh, Deer, That’s Big Bucks! Deer Strike Costs Jump More Than 40% In 5 Years

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

 Oh, Deer, That’s Big Bucks! Deer Strike Costs Jump More Than 40% In 5 Years

News 0
Average Animal Strike in Virginia Costs More than $5,500 This...

So Little Time – So Many Rabbit Holes

Columnists 0
The information tidal wave overwhelms and I float amongst...

Roanoke College, Hollins University co-present 2023 Kendig Awards 

Arts / Events Etc. 0
The Perry F. Kendig Awards, which celebrate the people...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.