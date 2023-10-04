Opera Roanoke Opens 48th Season With Strauss Ecstasy

Opera Roanoke opens its 48th season with a dazzling concert of music by a composer of epic proportions, Richard Strauss. For one afternoon only, Opera Roanoke will bring together nationally acclaimed soloists and orchestral musicians to showcase one of the most celebrated composers of the 20th century.

Event Details

Event Name: Strauss Ecstasy

Date: October 22, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM

Venue: Jefferson Center

Tickets: $20-$130

Website: operaroanoke.org

The music of Richard Strauss is widely known in the classical music world for its richness, passion, and virtuosity. His operas are some of the most stunning in the repertoire. Strauss Ecstasy will feature excerpts from his operas Der Rosenkavalier, Ariadne auf Naxos, and the incomparable Four Last Songs, which were his final completed works before the composer’s death.

The performance will be brought to life by the Opera Roanoke Orchestra, under the direction of acclaimed Metropolitan Opera conductor, Maestro Steven White. Joining these forces are soloists Leah Hawkins of Philadelphia, Rachele Gilmore and Dinyar Vania of Delaware, Stephanie Foley Davis of North Carolina, and Opera Roanoke Young Artist, Sydney Wenger of Lynchburg, VA.

Of particular note, soprano soloist, Leah Hawkins, will have been most recently seen as a soloist for the Metropolitan Opera’s thrilling performances of Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental Requiem, happening in September 2023 in NYC and will return to the Metropolitan Opera immediately following the concert in Roanoke as a soloist in the MET premiere of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X. Her vocal prowess and dramatic power are not to be missed.

Be transported to a world of musical splendor at Strauss Ecstasy, a must-attend event for classical music enthusiasts and those new to the world of Richard Strauss. Opera Roanoke will continue to offer discounts to students, active and retired military personnel, and groups this season, in addition to its Free Community Ticket Program, an initiative supported by Carilion Clinic that offers free access to Opera Roanoke’s performances for underserved communities.

Box Office Location: 20 Church Ave. SE, 3rd Floor, Roanoke, VA 24011

Box Office Hours: M-Th 10am-2pm

Phone Number: 540-982-2742