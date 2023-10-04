Nine Projects Selected for Recreational Trails Program Grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration have awarded grants to nine trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program.

The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities.

The 2023 projects, representing non-motorized, motorized and diverse trail uses across the commonwealth, were selected from 25 applications received during an open application process that ended in May. Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations are eligible to compete for funding.

Information on future RTP grant rounds will be available at dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/grants.

Selected projects: