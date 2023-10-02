The 40th Roanoke Crop Hunger Walk – Celebration Dinner in memory of Fr. Joe Lehman, takes place, Thursday, October 19, 6:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Nazareth Church. Rev. “Father Joe”, died suddenly from Covid on December 13, 2022. He is remembered for 22 years of service at Our Lady of Nazareth and for his enthusiasm and on-going support of ecumenical efforts such as the CROP Hunger Walk.

The Roanoke CROP Hunger Walk of Church World Service raises money to aid and feed hungry people locally and around the Word. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds are contributed to Feeding Southwest Virginia Community Solutions Center that provides approximately 104,000 meals a year to children and provides a food pantry for all ages.

The 40th Roanoke Crop Hunger Walk – Celebration Dinner in memory of Fr. Joe Lehman, takes place, Thursday, October 19, 6:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Nazareth, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. The charity dinner is $20. for adults, $15. for seniors 65 and older, $12. for 12 years and under. The meal features Lasagna or Italian Baked Chicken, Italian Wedding Soup, Salad, Garlic Bread, Cannoli and Gelato, and Spaghetti for children. “Pillar to Post” is the charity dinner transaction sponsor and coordinator. Ticket payment for reservation may be made to https://swipesimple.com/links/Ink_76069025.

You can also walk with us on Sunday, October 8, or sponsor a walker by following this link: https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2023/event/roanokeva