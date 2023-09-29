Clean Valley Council’s Annual Fall Waterways Begins October 7th

The Clean Valley Council (CVC) will be hosting their annual Fall Waterways Cleanup event beginning Saturday, October 7, 2023. This annual event will be held as part of the Clean Virginia Waterways Cleanup sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy. It is a great way to give back to the Earth and keep your community clean and green. Individuals and teams are encouraged to sign up on Clean Valley Council’s webpage: Cleanup Registration.

Families, civic organizations, businesses, and a variety of organized groups are invited to make a difference in our waterways by cleaning up litter around the Roanoke Valley. Free cleanup supplies will be available. These supplies include bags, gloves, trash grabbers, and safety vests on request. Participants are asked to report all trash collected to add to the Ocean Conservancy’s database or on the provided data cards.

Teams may clean on land along or in the rivers, creeks, and streams in their neighborhoods and throughout the Valley. Both land and water cleanups are encouraged. Registered individuals and teams may choose their supply pickup date and time on the registration form. Supplies will be located at the CVC offices at Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Avenue SW, on a rack at the Welcome Center entrance. Registration is ongoing through the month of October. Call or email Clean Valley Council for more information.

Reporting your cleanup totals is easy! Visit https://www.cleanvalley.org/report-your-cleanup to send us your data and photos. Please also use the CleanSwell app, available on iOS and Android, to report to Clean Virginia Waterways.https://oceanconservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/cleanswell/