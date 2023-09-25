Volunteer to Cheer For More Than 800 Roanoke Valley Students

Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 26

Join us at the Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 26 from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 800 students from 40 schools in the Roanoke Valley will compete in running and walking events, javelin, softball throw and shot put, but more importantly, they’ll help build more unified school communities. The word for the season is #YOUnified. We can’t be UNIFIED without YOU!

The Big Feet Meet is part of Special Olympics Virginia’s Unified Champion Schools program, which uses sports to develop school communities where youth are agents of changes – fostering respect, dignity and advocacy for people with disabilities.

With sports as the foundation, the program offers a unique combination of activities that equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom and school climates of acceptance and inclusion. The program is designed to be woven into the fabric of the school, enhancing current efforts and providing rich opportunities that lead to meaningful change. This is accomplished by implementing inclusive sports, inclusive youth leadership opportunities and whole school engagement.

Want to witness the impact of Unified Champion Schools in person? Join us to cheer on more than 800 middle and high school students and adults, including the student body at William Fleming who will be on hand to cheer and help with event logistics.

Since 2011 William Fleming students have supported an inclusive celebration at Big Feet Meet. Each year, this event kicks off a partnership that supports youth leadership, whole school engagement and Unified Sports at Fleming and dozens of other schools in the Roanoke Valley.

With support from Roanoke City Schools, Hall Community Services, Delta Dental, ECPI University, and Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, students will help run the events and present the awards. Another don’t-miss-moment is the 11 am Opening Ceremony, featuring the lighting of the Flame of Hope and the Athlete Oath.

For more information, on Special Olympics Virginia, visit www.specialolympicsva.org.