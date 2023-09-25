Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson to Perform at 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

0
Wayne Henderson

Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson will be performing at this year’s 50th Folklife Festival.

Described as “Paganini and Stradivari combined into one man wearing glue-stained blue jeans,” Wayne Henderson is an American musician and luthier from Rugby, Virginia. His handcrafted guitars, mandolins and violins are legendary for both their pure tone and exquisite craftsmanship – the waiting list for one of his instruments is now well over a decade.

Wayne is also a virtuoso of “guitar pickin’,” in the American folk music tradition of the Appalachian Mountains. He is the recipient of the 1995 American Heritage Award and annually hosts an eponymous traditional music festival at the Grayson Highlands State Park – “Third Saturday in June, rain or shine” – in Grayson County, Virginia.

For nearly 50 years, Henderson has also been making and repairing acoustic guitars garnering a worldwide reputation for his instruments, including such notables as Eric Clapton and Doc Watson

The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. To purchase festival tickets and learn more about the festival visit the event page here.

Previous article
Emerging Civil War Hosts Fundraiser To Benefit Wreaths Across America
Next article
Early Voting Underway in Virginia Ahead of Big Election

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

MELINDA MYERS: Create Your Own Garden Soil

Columnists 0
Fall is filled with preparing gardens for the following...

Wells Fargo to Invest $87 Million to Expand Customer Support Center in Roanoke County / 1100 New Jobs

News 0
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Wells Fargo &...

Talent Expo To Be Held at Taubman Museum in Downtown Roanoke

Business 0
"Get2KnowNoke" (G2KN) and the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.