Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson to Perform at 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson will be performing at this year’s 50th Folklife Festival.
Described as “Paganini and Stradivari combined into one man wearing glue-stained blue jeans,” Wayne Henderson is an American musician and luthier from Rugby, Virginia. His handcrafted guitars, mandolins and violins are legendary for both their pure tone and exquisite craftsmanship – the waiting list for one of his instruments is now well over a decade.
For nearly 50 years, Henderson has also been making and repairing acoustic guitars garnering a worldwide reputation for his instruments, including such notables as Eric Clapton and Doc Watson
The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. To purchase festival tickets and learn more about the festival visit the event page here.