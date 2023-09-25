Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson to Perform at 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson will be performing at this year’s 50th Folklife Festival.

Described as “Paganini and Stradivari combined into one man wearing glue-stained blue jeans,” Wayne Henderson is an American musician and luthier from Rugby, Virginia. His handcrafted guitars, mandolins and violins are legendary for both their pure tone and exquisite craftsmanship – the waiting list for one of his instruments is now well over a decade.

Wayne is also a virtuoso of “guitar pickin’,” in the American folk music tradition of the Appalachian Mountains. He is the recipient of the 1995 American Heritage Award and annually hosts an eponymous traditional music festival at the Grayson Highlands State Park – “Third Saturday in June, rain or shine” – in Grayson County, Virginia.

For nearly 50 years, Henderson has also been making and repairing acoustic guitars garnering a worldwide reputation for his instruments, including such notables as Eric Clapton and Doc Watson

The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. To purchase festival tickets and learn more about the festival visit the event page here.