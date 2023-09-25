Support Us!
31st Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show Held at Smith Mountain Lake

2023-ACBS-SML-Show-Both-Docks-Low-Drone-Photo-Credit-Bryce-Scott.jpg

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its 31st Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show at Crazy Horse Marina.  A total of 43 antique and classic boats were on display, providing an up-close look for those attending this annual free event.

Boat owners were available to discuss their beautiful boats and answer any questions.   The theme of this years’ show was “Double Vision – Celebrating Sister Ships.”   Sister Ships are those built by the same factory using the same set of plans.  We had 7 different sets of Sister Ships in the water, docked together to make it easy to compare their similarities and differences.

2023-ACBS-SML-Show-Amphicar-Cruise-Photo-Credit-Bryce-Scott.jpg

Of the 43 total boats on display, 34 were displayed in the water, 8 on shore and 1, a 1967 Amphicar named “SPLASH”, delighted the crowd by making multiple round trips into and out of the water throughout the day.  There were a lot of new things to see, as 19 of the boats were first time participants in the SML show, many from out of the area.  In addition, there were over a dozen beautiful classic and custom cars displayed by members of Lake Pipes, a very active car club based in the lake area.

2023 ACBS SML Boat Show Winners Photo Credit Nadine Breen.jpg

This was the second year to hold the show at Crazy Horse Marina.  Their convenient location, ample parking and inviting, shaded boardwalks combined with picture perfect weather helped drive record attendance of over 2,000.  Donations made at the gate and other proceeds will be donated to local charities.  One newer club members, Jim McCloskey, of Leonardtown, MD, generously matched the donations to charity made at the show, increasing their impact.

2023 ACBS SML Show Peoples Choice Award Mazu Stern Port Photo Credit Bryce Scott

People’s Choice, Judged and Captain’s Choice winners were announced at an Awards Dinner on Saturday night.  The show was sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. (ACBS), an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of historic, antique, and classic boats, with 54 chapters throughout North America and Europe. The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter (SML) of ACBS, with over 70 members, manages this show and is very active in restoring, showing, and using their unique boats.

2023 ACBS SML 31st ANNUAL BOAT SHOW WINNERS

People’s ChoiceTIMELESS, 1957 21’ Century Coronado

Bob Laubrick, Park Hills, KY

Judged Awards

Best Chris Craft – RESA ANN, 1946, 22’ Chris Craft Sportsman

Craig McMullin, Edgefield, SC

Best Century – CORONADO’S GOLD, 1957, 22’ Century Coronado

Dave Olson, Smith Mountain Lake, VA

ACBS Best Preserved – THE SHEIK, 1985, 24’ Zebcraft Gold Cup Racer

Jay Spiegel, Mount Vernon, VA

Claude Watson Craftsmanship Award – KNOT TOO SHABBY, 1954, 18’ Chris Craft Riviera

Bill Caillet, Smith Mountain Lake, VA

ACBS Best Non-Wood – PINOT PONY, 1964, 17 1/2’ Custom Craft Sun Ray

Eric Zelman, White Stone, VA

Oldest Boat – 1911, 17’ Old Town Sailing Canoe

Bud Gillis, Chesapeake Bay, MD

Longest Distance Traveled – TIMELESS, 1957 21’ Century Coronado

Bob Laubrick, Park Hills, KY

Captain’s Choice Awards

Best Runabout – LOOTAAS, 1929, 26’ Hacker Craft Dolphin

Mark Thompson, Smith Mountain Lake, VA

Best Utility – MAZU, 1940, 21’ Garwood Vacationer

Mark Cranfill, Occoquan, VA

Best Outboard – 1957, 15’ Lyman Runabout

Steve Rutigliano, Smith Mountain Lake, VA

Best Lapstrake – POINTER, 1963, 21’ Lyman Runabout

Rob Weller, Lake Norman, NC

Best Contemporary – HEY JUDE, 2017, 27’ Hacker Craft Special

Chris Hall, Hampton, VA

Best Non-Powered – 1950, 16 Old Town Canoe

Ron Root, Smith Mountain Lake, VA

Special Awards

Nancy Hampton First Mate Award – Joyce Root, Smith Mountain Lake, VA

For further show or chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net  or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected]

