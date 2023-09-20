Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Patrick Henry and William Fleming High School Bands to host the Star City Classic

0

William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools are excited to host marching bands from across Virginia during the third annual Star City Classic.

When:                    Saturday, September 30, 2023
Time:                         2 p.m.
Where:                   William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW

The Star City Classic will feature 17 high school bands from across the region as they perform shows that combine music, precision marching, color guard routines, dance, and theatrics. Bands will be judged in categories including Music, Visual, General Effect, Percussion, and Color Guard. Awards will be presented to exemplary groups.

A special exhibition performance will also be given by the Emory and Henry University Marching Band.

Tickets for the Star City Classic will be available at the gate (cash only), or tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/StarCityClassic23. Tickets purchased in advance are non-refundable. Ticket prices are:

  • $10 – Adult Ticket (includes a program)
  • $5 – Children ages 5-12
  • Free – Children 4 and under

The Star City Classic is an outdoor, “sunshine only” event. Food concessions and vendors will be available on site, along with ample free parking. For event information, including band and volunteer registration, visit www.starcityclassic.org.

Previous article
ROBERT L. MARONIC: Credit Card Debt at $1 Trillion Is NOT a Sign of Consumer Strength
Next article
Roanoke College Poll: Trust Among Virginians Suffers Long Decline to Record Lows

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Veteran and First Responder-focused Recovery Center Opens in Virginia

News 0
Warriors Heart Recovery and Rehabilitation Center opened in Caroline...

Ferrum College Partners with VCUHS for Paramedic Program

Business 0
Ferrum College has announced a partnership with Virginia Commonwealth...

Roanoke College Poll: Trust Among Virginians Suffers Long Decline to Record Lows

News 0
The "Virginia Trust Index" rebounded slightly in August 2023...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.