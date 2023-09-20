Ferrum College Partners with VCUHS for Paramedic Program

Ferrum College has announced a partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University Health Services for a new paramedic program.

Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College, stated this partnership exemplifies the College’s commitment to connecting higher education to workforce needs. “Ferrum College continues to explore opportunities to provide our students the vital skillset required for the careers of today and those which do not yet exist. We are excited to partner with VCU to launch this important initiative for our region. The program will provide prospective students the necessary education to meet the critical workforce demand for paramedics.”

The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount, VA will host the upcoming program with applications due by October 31. The program is scheduled to begin on January 10, 2024 and will conclude in the spring of 2025. Class sessions will take place every Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Before applying, students must have an EMT certification and BLS CPR.

Applicants must submit a $40 application fee, which covers the entrance exam. Additionally, students must purchase the Emergency Care in the Streets, Enhanced 9th Ed. 2023 textbook, which must be the Premier Package.

To participate in the program, students must also undergo a physical exam, and a background check, and provide immunization records before the program’s start date.

Upon completion of the program, students can earn up to 48 credit hours through a reciprocal agreement with the Virginia Community College System if they obtain their Paramedic Certification.

An informational Open House will be held October 4 from 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at The Franklin Center.