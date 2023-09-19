The seasonal gears are shifting. Can you feel it?

Life transitions, day by shorter day, from turbo overdrive of summer to the slow uphill crawl towards the solstice and longer days, even in the snows of March.

This melancholy carries with it both relief from the tyranny of the garden and a certain sadness in the absence of green—the smell and the sight and vitality of green will soon be only a memory past and a hope to come yet again through the monochrome of winter.

It is my hope, matter of fact, that in putting the garden to bed, I will get my mornings back to spend sharing thoughts, stories and lies here for a least one simple post a week. Even that has been a struggle lately.

And so I reached back, as I have intended to do all along, to see what it felt like at just this time over the past few decades, of looking forward, looking back. And I offer a spoken-word post today.

This essay (click the link) was one of three dozen recorded at the Roanoke NPR station, WVTF, from 2004 to 2010. I will likely inflict a few more of these on you over the next few house-bound months. I appreciate your indulgence.

Click Here: HOME ECONOMICS: A Celebration of Change