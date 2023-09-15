New Era Signaled at VA Tech With Opening of Corps Leadership / Military Science Building

The completion of a vision first imagined in 2012 was celebrated Sept. 8 with the grand opening of the Corps Leadership and Military Science Building on Upper Quad.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands; Maj. Gen. Randal Fullhart, commandant of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets; Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and Highty-Tighty alumni boards chairs J. Pearson and Chuck Rowell; Senior Vice President for Advancement Charlie Phlegar; and College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences Dean Laura Belmonte were joined by friends and alumni of the corps for a ribbon cutting ceremony. In true corps’ fashion, a cadet saber did the honors.

The nearly 74,000-square-foot building was funded by the generosity of donors and will now serve as the hub of corps and ROTC activities. It boasts four dividable classrooms, the Corps Museum, multimedia and office spaces for corps and ROTC staff members, a library, an honor court room, and the Integrated Security Education and Research Center, an interactive facility aimed at creating interdisciplinary engagement throughout homeland security, national security, and cybersecurity domains.