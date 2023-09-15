Dancing Fiddler Hillary Klug To Perform at 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Hillary Klug is a talented self-taught dancing fiddler hailing from Fayetteville, Tennessee. Her unique performances involve her dancing on a wooden platform while simultaneously playing her violin. This year, she will bring her unique talents to the 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival on October 28. Klug learned about the Folklife Festival and Ferrum College through the outreach of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. “I’m excited to perform and immerse myself in the culture and learn more about it,” she said. Klug has previously showcased her talent at venues such as Dollywood and the Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center. In addition, she has won the title of National Buck Dancing Champion. Klug’s exceptional skills were showcased in the Independent film “Wild Rose,” where she also contributed her original song “Le Petit Chat Gris” to the soundtrack. The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. More details can be found here.