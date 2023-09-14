International Tour Gives VA Tech Men’s Basketball Team Taste of Playing / Studying Abroad

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team experienced the Steger Center for International Scholarship for just one afternoon during a nine-day tour of Switzerland and Italy this summer, but head coach Mike Young said that short time will have a lifelong impact.

“I think 13 of our 15 players had never been outside the continental United States. That’s a transformational experience,” he said. “Invariably, when those guys get together — five years from now, 10 years from now, throughout life for homecomings, and when they come back to campus with former teammates — rather quickly in that conversation, something will be said about going to Switzerland, going to Milan, Italy. What a great, great experience that was. They’ll never forget that.”

NCAA regulations allow Division I teams to take a foreign tour only once every four years. In August, the Hokies embarked on their journey through the heart of Europe. Because of the tour, the NCAA granted the team an additional 10 practices leading up to the departure. The coaches used this extra training, and the trip itself, to further develop team chemistry and accelerate the implementation of offensive and defensive schemes at a much earlier point in the year.

During their travels, the Hokies got not only a refreshing taste of competition against semiprofessional teams but also a taste of something President Tim Sands calls a key part of the Virginia Tech experience: studying abroad.

They played two games — both victories — and visited seven cities. Getting to explore nearby destinations, they learned, is one of the many perks of staying at the Steger Center, strategically located just north of Milan in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland. Many students use the center as a place to launch excursions — filling their semester with weekend trips around Switzerland and across Europe.

“We didn’t have long with the team at the center, but we did everything we could to give them the full experience. Our cooks, our student life coordinator, and our whole staff rallied together to give them tours of the center and Riva San Vitale and, of course, an excellent aperitivo followed by dinner,” said Sara Steinert Borella, executive director of the Steger Center, part of Outreach and International Affairs.

An ‘extension of home’ at the Steger Center