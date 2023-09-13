Support Us!
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane/ Ramp Closures Scheduled on Southbound 581

A pavement overlay on southbound Interstate 581 near Roanoke will cause lane closures and temporary ramp closures during nighttime hours between Valley View Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place each night, Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers also can expect possible ramp closures along southbound I-581 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Temporary ramp closures are planned at Orange Avenue, the Downtown exit and Elm Avenue.

To get the latest traffic information, visit www.511Virginia.org.
Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

