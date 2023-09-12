Attorney General Miyares Announces Major Opioid Settlement With Kroger

Virginia could potentially receive $28 million from Kroger

Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced an agreement in principle with Kroger that will require the grocery chain to pay up to $1.37 billion to participating state and local governments for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

The settlement will be paid in installments over 11 years. Virginia’s anticipated share of the settlement could potentially be $28 million.

“The opioid crisis has tragically claimed the lives of countless innocent Virginians, and this significant settlement is another important step in the battle against this epidemic, offering aid and recovery services to those who urgently need it,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This crisis has left a profound impact on so many families, and at the Office of Attorney General, we are focused on fighting this crisis in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

The agreement would only be applicable to states in which Kroger operates, both under its own name or under the name of other subsidiaries. In Virginia, Kroger owns stores under the Kroger and Harris Teeter names.

The company also owns and operates other stores across the nation, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s.

In addition to the financial terms, a final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes.

The negotiations have been led by Attorneys General from North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Virginia.

To date, Virginia’s estimated share of national investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis is approximately $1.1 billion.