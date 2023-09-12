$50 Million Gift to Dramatically Expand Health Sciences Research at Fralin Biomedical Institute

The Richmond-based Red Gates Foundation has committed $50 million to the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC to accelerate health sciences research at Virginia Tech. The gift is among the largest ever made to the university.

“The Red Gates Foundation is committed to funding innovative research that has the potential to make a real difference in the world,” said Jeff Galanti, the foundation’s executive director. “The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is a world-renowned research institution that pushes the boundaries of what is possible. We are confident that their nimble approach to research, which is focused on the intersections of science, medicine, engineering, and data analytics, will help them make significant breakthroughs that benefit humanity in the years to come.”

The Red Gates Foundation was created by the estate of Hunter Goodwin in 2020. The foundation’s overarching mission is to usher in transformative change by supporting innovative programs and community-driven initiatives that boldly tackle seemingly insurmountable challenges.

“At the heart of the Red Gates Foundation’s philosophy is a recognition that genuine progress requires more than just financial resources; it demands a commitment to innovative thinking, collaborative partnerships, and a profound understanding of the unique needs of those it seeks to help,” the organization said in a statement.

“We are grateful for this extraordinary gift from the Red Gates Foundation supporting Virginia Tech’s commitment to health and biomedical sciences,” said university President Tim Sands. “As we work to significantly increase the impact of our biomedical research, this gift will accelerate our timeline and help recruit world-leading researchers to join us in fighting diseases that impact millions of people worldwide.”

Added Sands,“It is a powerful endorsement of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s rapid rise as one of the nation’s most innovative and productive enterprises in translational brain and heart research, and its emerging focus on similar innovation in cancer research under the leadership of founding Executive Director Michael Friedlander.”

Friedlander, who is also Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology and who has led the development of the partnership with the Red Gates Foundation, said, “We are incredibly grateful to the Red Gates Foundation and are excited to now be able to do more to address two of the major categories of health challenges that affect millions of people worldwide — cancer and brain disorders. This transformational gift will create new opportunities for our already highly successful neuroscience research programs at the institute and across the entire Virginia Tech campus. It will also serve as a major foundational launch pad for growing our cancer research programs and accelerating the transition of the Virginia Tech-wide Cancer Research Alliance to a more potent and integrated alliance while also building stronger bridges with our clinical partners at Carilion Clinic and Children’s National Hospital.”

A majority of the gift will go toward recruiting 14 researchers focused largely on cancer, but also on neuroengineering and computational neuroscience. A third of the gift will support six major research projects, directed toward cancer and brain disorders in adults and children. Each of the six projects will be led by a senior Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty member based in Roanoke.