40th Roanoke Valley CROP Walk To Be Held October 8th

The Roanoke Valley CROP Hungry Walk will celebrate 40 years as the leading Roanoke Valley walk event that brings together all faiths and walks of life for a common goal – to end hunger, one step at a time.

Church World Service (the umbrella organization for the CROP Hunger Walk) responds and helps care for peoples’ needs from disasters (hurricanes, fires, earthquakes) as well as hazards of migration, refugee situations, war, famine, displacement, disease, and other concerns that leave people hungry. “We walk because they walk”- in solidarity with those who have to walk for clean water, food, education, medical care.”

Join other walkers and raise funds to help neighbors near and far get the meals they need today and sustainable food security for tomorrow. Locally the group is working through the Community Solutions Center, an agency of Feeding Southwest Virginia to address food insecurity needs of the Roanoke Valley. The CSC site holds a Meal Production Training Program and prepares hundreds of meals daily for children across the Roanoke Valley. The CSC also conducts a food pantry providing a variety of healthy food staples and educational information.

Walkers and sponsors of walkers are encouraged to participate in the one-mile and four-mile walks that will start at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on October 8 at 2 pm. There will also be a “CROP Rockers” area on site for folks with mobility issues. DJ Mac McCadden will provide music and encouragement for all participants. Light snacks and water will be available.

Participants can register as a team or individual at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2023/event/roanokeva.

Contact Janet Chisom for walk materials (packets, stickers, fliers, posters, inserts), [email protected] or 540-389-3881. All participants will receive a 40th anniversary year t-shirt designed by Russell Chu. The fundraising goal for the walk is $21,000.