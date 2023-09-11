Support Us!
Salem V-A to Host Job Fair Focusing on Nurses, Physicians, Police / Other Medical Specialties

0

The Salem VA Healthcare System will hold a Job Fair on September 14, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. and September 15, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Building 5 Auditorium.

According to Brandon Dillon, Senior Human Resources Strategic Business Partner, the job fair provides an opportunity for community outreach while allowing us to find the best professionals not currently working with the VA to take on the highest honor of caring for our Nation’s heroes.

“By bringing our experts together in one place, we can take several weeks off the on-boarding process,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, Executive Director of the Salem VA Health Care System. “The goal is to get nurses, physicians and other professionals into the VA system and serving Veterans as quickly as possible.”

The job fair will target a number of specialties with multiple vacancies:

September 14, 2023 7AM to 7PM focus areas:

Registered Nurses                                               Advance Practice Providers (NP/PA)

Physicians

September 15, 2023 8AM to 4PM focus areas:

Licensed Practical Nurses                                  Nursing Assistants

Police Officers                                                      Medical Technologists

Cytotechnologists                                                Histopathology Techs

Dillon said people interested in attending the job fair should get a head start and email their Resume/CV to [email protected].

Parking will be available, and signage posted nearby the main entrance.

Youngkin Announces ALL IN VA Plan to Address COVID-19 Era Learning Loss /Absenteeism

