Regional Education Focus of September SML Leadership Academy

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy held its most recent class on Sept. 6 in Ferrum where students learned about a number of regional education initiatives.

Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College, spoke to the students about the future vision and mission for the college in the years ahead.

Martin was followed by presentations from Dr. Kevin Siers, superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools, and Matthew Gilliland, Director of Admissions for North Cross School.

Jen Rowland, owner of Rowland Leadership Training & Consulting, facilitated a related workshop, and the students were treated to a performance by Orchestra Appalachia, the flagship touring ensemble of Appalachia Music at Ferrum College.

“The educational assets in our region are an extremely valuable resource that we must continue to develop and support,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the Chamber. “Exposing our Leadership Academy class members to the opportunities and challenges ahead is time very well spent.”

The SMLRCC Leadership Academy is a 12-month program designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations.

For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].