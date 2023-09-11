DEVOTIONAL: B.U.S.Y. (1)

We are merely moving shadows, and all our busy rushing ends in nothing. We heap up wealth, not knowing who will spend it. –Psalm 39:6 (NLT)

The Bible does not condone laziness. In fact, the wisdom literature praises ants for their diligence and drive. “Go to the ant, you sluggard; consider its ways and be wise! It has no commander, no overseer or ruler, yet it stores its provisions in summer and gathers its food at harvest” (Proverbs 6:6-8 NIV).

At the other end of the spectrum, however, the Bible doesn’t applaud a rushed, frenetic pace of life that is a hallmark of today’s modern world either. Ask people “How are you doing?” and you’re likely to hear “busy” or “it’s going fast.”

In fact, someone said B.U.S.Y. can be an acronym for “Being Under Satan’s Yoke.”

Corrie Ten Boom was a Dutch Christian who with her family sheltered Jews from the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in WWII until someone ratted them out. As a result, the Nazis sent her and her family to one of the infamous concentration camps, where she miraculously survived and later became an internationally-acclaimed Christian teacher.

Speaking of the dangers of our over-busy culture, Ten Boom warned, “If the devil can’t make you sin, he’ll make you busy.”

When you read the Bible, how many times to do read about Jesus running anywhere, or getting frustrated about missed deadlines? Referring to our spiritual lives, we talk about our “Walk with God” but you seldom hear anyone refer to your “Run with God.”

Want to get closer to God? Maybe one free, actionable step you can start today is intentionally deciding to slow down the pace of your life. Maybe spend one less hour on social media or shopping to free you up to spend one more hour in something more life-giving like prayer, reading the Bible, taking a walk, or even sleep?

S.D.G./S.G.D.