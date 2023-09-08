SERWAN ZANGANA: Who Is This Stranger?

We have a stranger in the neighborhood and he’s challenging everyone. He is running and seems to be very keen. “Who is he and where did he come from?” Everyone is asking. Some of us admire him, some don’t, and the rest are observing and watching. He’s a slender, foreign looking guy with a darker complexion, so is he not white? Now, the deep question:, where’s he from and will he be fast and get first place?

He’s not white, therefore, some of the spectators should cheer for him, or perhaps many people will support him. We need a dark- skinned man to run and win the race, isn’t that what some of them are chanting and preaching all the time? Now, we have one and we should cheer loudly for him.

But wait, is he not a liberal?! Oh, so what’s the deal now? But he is not white, so doesn’t that matter? He was born to Indian immigrant parents, so doesn’t that matter either? But I thought the liberals were cheering and supporting immigrants, blacks, brown-skinned people, and diverse ethnicities! Evidently, they don’t.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an enthusiastic guy and one of the Republican presidential candidates who is swiftly speaking, acting, and reacting with no hesitation. He seems to be sincere and intelligent with some great and patriotic ideas that upset the liberals.

All eyes are on him as he presents some common- sense policies which benefit America the most. For logical Southern border control, he states, “I would use our own military to secure our own southern border. I think that is legally, ethically and constitutionally justified.” He said (Fox News). And a strategy to fix the broken immigration system? Yes, it is completely broken as we see the loaded buses of undocumented immigrants occupying New York City, and indeed the Big Apple is struggling.

As a child of immigrant parents, he presents the issue clearly to Americans, “Our immigration system is fundamentally broken. Adult relatives of immigrants from India have to wait 20 years or more to get their visa,” he said (NBC News). But thousands of people are crossing the U.S Southern borders without a visa or any paperwork. Regardless of being conservative or liberal, is this a definition of a nation with secure borders?

Ramaswamy explains the Russia-China alliance as “the single greatest military threat to the United States.” Most politicians avoid this subject and instead praise the Russia-Ukraine war which obviously resulted in the establishment of such an alliance.

However, this runner is pacing forward as he is already a shining star among some of the spectators. But this marathon is not on a flat road; there are many obstacles and ditches ahead, and hence, he ought to stay alert.