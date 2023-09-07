Rail Authority Encourages Virginians to Take The Train to Local Fall Festivals

Autumn is one of the most beautiful seasons in Virginia with gorgeous fall foliage, apple picking, and seasonal festivals. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) invites you to explore the beauty of the Commonwealth this fall on board Amtrak Virginia.

With service along four corridors – Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, and Roanoke — Amtrak Virginia offers a comfortable and convenient way to travel to destinations throughout the state as well Washington, DC and points north.

There’s no better way to explore the endless fall activities in Virginia than by train. Whether you are enjoying the fall foliage in the Blue Ridge Mountains or exploring our nation’s history along the Potomac River, Amtrak Virginia can be a part of your adventure.

Roanoke Corridor

Along the Roanoke Corridor, Virginians can explore the many sights and events in historic Charlottesville. Carter Mountain Orchard offers apple picking as well as a cidery with beautiful Blue Ridge views. Check out Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello or one of the many local wineries in the region. Use Charlottesville Area Transit to travel around the city.

If college football is on your itinerary, Amtrak Virginia makes stops near more than 20 colleges and universities in the Commonwealth. While visiting Charlottesville, be sure to see the University of Virginia play or head further south along the Roanoke Corridor to Virginia Tech. A Thruway bus connection is available between Roanoke and Blacksburg, operated by Valley Metro’s SmartWay to get you there.

Newport News Corridor

Virginia offers many attractions for those interested in history. One of the most famous attractions – Williamsburg –falls along the Newport News Corridor. Attend a historical reenactment or stay in a historic bed and breakfast for a romantic getaway.

To celebrate the turn in the weather, travel to Newport News for this year’s Fall-O-Ween Festival and use Hampton Roads Transit to get around once you arrive by train.

Norfolk Corridor

Norfolk offers something for everyone with family-friendly, art, and wine festivals planned this fall. Take the train to Norfolk for any number of fall festivals. Visit the beautiful Norfolk Botanical Garden which features chrysanthemums this time of year, or the Hermitage Museum & Gardens, known for its 12 acres of gardens, forest, and wetlands. Norfolk’s local transportation options include a light rail and a ferry.

Norfolk also offers many options for those interested in military history including the National Maritime Center, Nauticus, and the MacArthur Memorial, dedicated to preserving the legacy of Army General Douglas MacArthur.

Richmond Corridor

Amtrak Virginia service to Richmond includes stops at Staples Mill Station and downtown’s Main Street Station. Just a few steps from Main Street Station, you can get your fright on at the Poe Museum and learn more about the life, poetry, and mysterious death of Edgar Allen Poe.

Also, along Richmond’s corridor, Alexandria hosts its own frightful events with the Ghosts and Graveyards Tour in the city’s historic district. Near the Amtrak Station on King Street, Alexandria’s DASH bus service offers free rides to local sites around town.

Affordable Fares

To travel the Commonwealth this fall, our Virginia Anytime Fares offer a 15% discount for travel within Virginia and to/from Washington, D.C. From the Amtrak app, use discount code V552. Additional discounts are available for kids, students and small groups. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more or book online, visit Amtrak.com/Virginia.