VA Tech Board of Visitors Receives Glimpse of Vision for Medical School’s Future

During their August meeting, members of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors received a firsthand look at what makes the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) such an inspiring and integral part of Roanoke’s health care community. They also learned about future plans for the school as it supports the building of the commonwealth’s physician workforce.

Lee Learman, dean of VTCSOM, presented a history of Virginia Tech’s ninth official school and its mission to prepare physician thought leaders. He placed emphasis on the importance of institutional collaborations in training medical students.

“We are proud to be a fully integrated school at Virginia Tech and our unique partnerships within and outside the university are essential to prepare our students for success,” Learman said. “We work with our founding partner Carilion Clinic to provide an academic health center and outstanding physician faculty, we collaborate with the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC on biomedical research, innovation and student research mentoring, and we work alongside Radford University Carilion on health systems and interprofessional education. We believe that it takes a community of organizations to drive advancement in health sciences and health professions education for the benefit of our Roanoke community.”