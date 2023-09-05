Partners For Safe Teen Driving Presentations Scheduled

Required presentation for all Roanoke County drivers education students to be held in October

Roanoke County Public Schools is teaming up with local and state agencies to hold a series of parent & student meetings about teen driving at each high school during the month of October, 2023.

Partners for Safe Teen Driving is a community health initiative aimed at reducing the incidences of teenage automobile crashes, injuries and fatalities in Virginia by assisting school divisions and communities in the development and implementation of local Partners for Safe Teen Driving programs. The program teaches parents:

How to coach their teenagers as they learn to drive

Virginia laws as they relate to teenage driving and restrictions

The newest driving techniques

Virginia’s licensing process

Attendance at one of these presentations is mandatory for drivers education students in order to receive their DEC-1 cards to show completion of classroom driver education. If a drivers education student does not attend one of these presentations, they will not receive their card and will be unable to proceed to behind the wheel instruction.

Partners for Safe Teen Driving presentations will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at each of these Roanoke County High Schools:

October 2: Hidden Valley High School

October 4: Northside High School

October 17: Cave Spring High School

October 24: Glenvar High School

October 25: William Byrd High School

Students may attend a presentation at any high school, regardless of which high school they are enrolled in. There is no cost to attend a presentation.

“It’s important for parents to be involved in the process as their teens are learning to drive,” said Kevin Burcham, supervisor of health, physical education and drivers education for Roanoke County Public Schools.

“Learning to drive a car is a significant milestone in the life of a teenager. At these meetings, we will provide helpful information for parents to help teach their children the safe way to drive, understand their responsibilities when behind the wheel, and learn about the process for their child to earn their drivers license,” Burcham said.