DEVOTIONAL: Back To School Prayer For Boys

No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.

–I Corinthians 10:13 (NIV)

With the new school year launching, here is a poem by Samuel Longfellow, brother of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, that is suitable as a prayer and blessing for boys and young men.

“Go Forth to Life”

Go forth to life, O child of earth,

Remembering still thy heavenly birth,

Thou art not here for ease or sin,

But manhood’s noble crown to win.

Though passion’s fires be in thy soul,

Thy spirit can their flames control;

Though tempters should beset thy way,

Thy spirit is more strong than they.

Go on from innocence of youth

To manly pureness, manly truth;

God’s angels still are near to save,

And God himself doth help the brave.

Then forth to life, O child of earth!

Be worthy of thy heavenly birth!

For noble service thou art here;

Thy brothers help, thy God revere!

S.D.G./S.G.D.