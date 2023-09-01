Everything You Need to Know for VA Tech’s First Home Game

Students are moved in. Classes have started. Now it’s time for some football. The Hokies start their 2023 season against Old Dominion University on Saturday night in Lane Stadium. Here are some things to know to get ready for the game.

The game is sold out, but there are still ways to get tickets.

Getting in

With the student section in Lane Stadium remaining general admission seating for all games, Gate 7 will continue to be an exclusive student entrance in an effort to speed up entry times. Students who wish to sit in the North End Zone must enter through Gate 7 in the northeast corner of Lane to receive a wristband. Wristbands will be provided upon entry for those wishing to sit in the North End Zone and will be first-come, first-served. Additional student seating will continue to be available on the East side in Sections 1, 3 (even seats), 21, 23, 25, 27, and 29 (even seats).

Student season tickets are sold out for the 2023 football season. Students without season tickets are encouraged to enter the single game ticket lottery.

Pardon our dust

Construction of Lane Stadium on the West side by the tower entrances is ongoing, with a fence marking off the construction area. Gate 4, Gate 5, and the Northwest Tower entrances will all still be open.

Metal detectors

Metal detectors will be used this season at all ticket-holder entrances. Fans will be able to walk through the metal detectors without having the hassle of taking things out of their pockets. Visit here for a list of what is and not permitted into the stadium.

Cashless concessions

In efforts to improve the flow and speed of transactions on all concourses of Lane, Virginia Tech Athletics concession stands will continue to utilize cashless payment methods. This practical adjustment designed to minimize wait times eliminates the exchanging and handling of currency as the overwhelming majority of concession stand purchases are already made via credit card.

To those who wish to still pay in cash, the West side Hokie Shop will have a limited amount of gift cards available for cash purchase. Gift cards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis only in denominations of $25, $50, $100, and $200.

Hokie Village

Hokie Village returns and will be another great way to experience pregame festivities going on in Blacksburg on a football gameday. It is located on the turf soccer/lacrosse practice field and can be accessed by the Beamer Way gate entrance directly across the street from the West side of Lane Stadium. The event, which is free admission, begins 3 1/2 hours before kickoff and stays open up to 45 minutes before game time. Live music is planned for all games this season and fans can enjoy food trucks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) all season long, with some additional options available in the circle drive on the West Side of Cassell Coliseum. At various games throughout the season, fans will find face painters, inflatables and photo opportunities.

Hokie Walk

Hokie Nation will be able to welcome the Hokies football team as players arrive in Blacksburg once again this year. The buses will arrive on Beamer Way outside of Lane Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours prior to kickoff.

March to Victory

The Marching Virginians lead the March To Victory from the Marching Virginians Center to Lane Stadium approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Joined by members of the HighTechs, Corps of Cadets, and Skipper, the march leaves the Marching Virginians Center at the top of Chicken Hill, winds through Lot 5, on to Sterrett Drive between Lots 2 and 3, and along the sidewalk outside of South End Zone into Lane.

Timing is everything

Visit the Gameday Central page for a timeline of events leading up to kickoff.