Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Larnell Starkey & the Spiritual Seven to Perform at Folklife Festival

0
Larnell Starkey & the Spiritual Seven

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum has announced that Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven will perform at this year’s Folklife Festival for the 50th anniversary.

Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven are a family group from Virginia that have been singing for 50 years. Natives of Franklin County, they have been performing at the festival for decades, and can be described as “full throttle gospel”.

The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. More details can be found here.
Previous article
Not All In Washington, D.C. Are ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’
Next article
John & Kathie Hollandsworth to Play Free Concert at Peaks of Otter

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

How To Grow Your Business: Top 6 Steps

Business 0
Starting a business is an accomplishment in itself, but...

John & Kathie Hollandsworth to Play Free Concert at Peaks of Otter

Arts / Events Etc. 0
John & Kathie Hollandsworth will perform from 2 to...

Not All In Washington, D.C. Are ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’

Commentary 0
While some recognize Labor Day merely as the unofficial...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.