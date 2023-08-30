Larnell Starkey & the Spiritual Seven to Perform at Folklife Festival

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum has announced that Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven will perform at this year’s Folklife Festival for the 50th anniversary.

Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven are a family group from Virginia that have been singing for 50 years. Natives of Franklin County, they have been performing at the festival for decades, and can be described as “full throttle gospel”.

The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. More details can be found here.